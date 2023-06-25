Union hand Inter Miami seventh straight defeat, 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. — Defender Jakob Glesnes gave Philadelphia an early lead and the Union handed Inter Miami its seventh straight defeat, 4-1 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (10-5-4) took the lead on Glesnes' goal in the 14th minute. Fellow defender Kai Wagner picked up an assist on Glesnes' first netter since the 2021 season when he scored three times.

The Union took a two-goal lead when Julián Carranza took a pass from Mikael Uhre in the 39th minute and scored for a 10th time this season.

Leon Flach's first goal this season came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Union up 3-0 at halftime. It was Flach's first goal since the 2021 season when he found the net once in his rookie season. Dániel Gazdag and Alejandro Bedoya had assists on Flach's goal. Gazdag's ninth assist this season ties him with Atlanta United's Thiago Almada for the league lead.

Inter Miami struck quickly in the second half when Robert Taylor took a pass from Benjamin Cremaschi in the 50th minute and scored his second goal this season.

An own-goal by Inter Miami rookie defender David Ruíz in the 68th minute pushed Philadelphia's lead to 4-1.

Joe Bendik had one save in his fourth start and fifth appearance for Philadelphia. Drake Callender did not save a shot for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami, which lost six straight earlier this season, entered play as just the fifth team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to lose 13 of its first 18 matches.

Philadelphia improves to 18-1-2 in its last 21 home matches, including the playoffs. The Union have outscored the visitors 65-12 in those matches. The plus-53 goal differential over the 21-match span is a league record.

The all-time series between the two clubs is tied 2-2-2.

Inter Miami returns home to host Austin FC on Saturday. Philadelphia will travel to play Atlanta United on Sunday.

