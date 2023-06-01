Uruguay beats Gambia at Under-20 World Cup, plays US in quarterfinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Anderson Duarte's strike from the edge of the penalty secured Uruguay's 1-0 win over Gambia on Thursday and set up a quarterfinal match against the United States at the the Under-20 World Cup.

Both teams lost players to red cards in the hard-fought match in Santiago del Estero. Mansour Mbye's ejection left Gambia a man down from the 17th minute, while Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez was sent off shortly before the break.

Uruguay wasted several opportunities to double its lead against a tired Gambian team that had few chances to equalize after Duarte scored in the 65th with a low left-foot shot into the corner.

The winner of Uruguay vs. U.S. will play Brazil or Israel in the semifinals.

South Korea beat Ecuador 3-2 later Thursday in one of the best matches of the tournament. The South Koreans opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a crossed volley by Lee Young-jun. Bae Jun-ho added a second eight minutes later in a counter-attack.

Ecuador scored from the spot in the 36th, with Juan Cuero's goal confirmed after a video reviewed decision.

South Korea scored its third with a header by Choi Seok-hyun three minutes after the break after a mistake by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper. Ecuador pulled one back via Sebastian Baquero in the 84th and kept the pressure up until the final whistle.

Gambia's goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha catches a ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Uruguay at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Credit: AP/Nicolas Aguilera

The South Koreans will face Nigeria in the quarterfinals, with the winner playing either Italy or Colombia in the semifinals.