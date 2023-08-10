SportsSoccer

US goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joins Belgian team KAS Eupen on loan from Chelsea

By The Associated Press

LONDON — United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joined Belgian team K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Slonina didn't play a competitive match for Chelsea in his first season at the club following his move from the Chicago Fire. But he made his senior international debut for the United States in a friendly against Serbia in January.

Chelsea recently signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Eupen is in fourth place in the Belgium's top league after two games.

