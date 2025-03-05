SportsSoccer

USWNT forward Sophia Wilson announces she is pregnant

United States' Sophia Smith celebrates after scoring her side's first...

United States' Sophia Smith celebrates after scoring her side's first goal, during the women's Group B soccer match between the United States and Germany at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Marseille, France. Credit: AP/Daniel Cole

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns and U.S. team forward Sophia Wilson has announced she is pregnant.

Wilson, who previously went by her maiden name Smith, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday holding a strip of sonogram photos while being embraced by her husband, Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

“Life just keeps getting sweeter,” her caption said.

Wilson, 24, was on the national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. Fans dubbed the front line of Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson “Triple Espresso.”

Wilson, who was also on the 2023 Women's World Cup squad, has played in 58 games with the national team, scoring 24 goals. She was named U.S. Soccer women's player of the year in 2022 and young player of the year in 2017.

Wilson was the top pick in the National Women's Soccer League draft in 2020 after helping Stanford to a victory over North Carolina in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship. She scored three goals in the Cardinal’s semifinal victory over UCLA and was named the College Cup’s most valuable player.

In five seasons with the Thorns, she has scored 44 goals across all competitions. She was named the NWSL's most valuable player in 2022 after helping Portland win the league title.

United States national women's soccer team player Sophia Smith talks...

United States national women's soccer team player Sophia Smith talks to reporters before a practice to prepare for a friendly match against South Korea, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“We are overjoyed to share that @sophiawilson and her husband Michael are expecting their first child! The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter,” the team posted.

The Thorns open their 2025 season on March 15 at the Kansas City Current.

