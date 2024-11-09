SportsSoccer

Mateusz Bogusz, Hugo Lloris lead LAFC over Whitecaps 1-0 in rubber match of first-round MLS series

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon, left, reacts next to Vancouver Whitecaps' Samuel Adekugbe after his team lost against the Los Angeles FC in a first-round MLS Cup playoffs soccer match, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Etienne Laurent

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Mateusz Bogusz scored early in the second half and Hugo Lloris made it stand up as Los Angleles FC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Friday night to win the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

Neither team scored until Bogusz used an assist from defender Aaron Long in the 62nd minute to find the net with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was the first postseason goal for Bogusz in his eighth appearance. Long's assist was his first in 17 career appearances — the first 10 with the New York Red Bulls.

Lloris finished with two saves — one in each half — in his third playoff start for the Western Conference regular-season champions in his first season in the league. He allowed four goals in splitting the first two matches.

Yohei Takaoka saved one shot in his fifth postseason start over two seasons with the eighth-seeded Whitecaps.

LAFC ended Vancouver's season last year with a first-round sweep on its way to the conference championship.

