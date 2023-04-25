Vardy scores late for Leicester in 1-1 draw with Leeds

LEEDS, England — Jamie Vardy came off the bench to equalize for Leicester in a 1-1 draw against Premier League relegation rival Leeds on Tuesday.

The veteran striker had been on the field for only 10 minutes at Elland Road when he fired the ball past Illan Meslier in the 80th for his first league goal since October.

Leeds had taken the lead through Luis Sinisterra’s header in the 20th but had to settle for a point after extending its winless run to four games.

The result means the Yorkshire club remains in 16th place, a point above 17th-place Leicester.

While Vardy's goal was reward for Leicester's second-half pressure, Patrick Bamford wasted a golden chance to snatch victory for Leeds in the final minute as he missed from a meter out at the back post.

Leeds went in front when Jack Harrison tricked his way into space on the right and crossed to the far post for Sinisterra to score his fifth league goal of the season with a downward header before limping off in the 32nd.

Meslier twice denied Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half as Leicester pushed for an equalizer.

The visitors’ pressure paid off in the 80th when James Maddison slipped a pass to Vardy, who fired into the bottom corner.