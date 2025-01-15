SportsSoccer

Verona becomes the 8th Serie A club under American ownership after Presidio buys it out

Verona's Jackson Tchatchoua, left, playes the ball as Udinese's Hassane...

Verona's Jackson Tchatchoua, left, playes the ball as Udinese's Hassane Kamara defends during a Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Udinese at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Verona, Italy. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

VERONA, Italy — Hellas Verona has become the eighth club in Serie A to be under American ownership after Texas-based Presidio Investors took full control on Wednesday.

Presidio, a private equity firm based in Austin, has acquired 100% ownership of Verona – bringing to an end Maurizio Setti’s 13-year stint at the helm.

“We’ve worked hard these past months to achieve this milestone, and are excited to take our first steps in this historic city, leading a club that is an integral part of Verona and its people,” Presidio Investors managing partner Christian Puscasiu said.

“We would like to thank Maurizio Setti for his valuable stewardship of the club and for facilitating this transition. We are confident that his continued efforts … will be an important part of the club’s future success.”

Setti will remain at Verona as “senior adviser of football operation” and the club has also appointed former Roma CEO Italo Zanzi as its executive chairman.

“It is a profound honor to join Hellas Verona, a club that embodies the passion and heritage of the city of Verona,” Zanzi said.

“We are dedicated to honoring the club’s rich traditions while working to strengthen its operations in all areas.”

Verona's Ami Sarr controls the ball, during the Italian Serie...

Verona's Ami Sarr controls the ball, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Venezia at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

Verona is one point above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's home game against Lazio.

The other Serie A teams owned by Americans are: Inter and AC Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Parma, Roma and Venezia.

Bologna is owned by Canadian Joey Saputo.

More soccer news

Verona becomes the 8th Serie A club under American ownership after Presidio buys it out1m read
Police launch investigation into online abuse of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz's wife1m read
Lyon loses penalty shootout to amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu in French Cup
Carla Ward hired as coach of Ireland women's national soccer team
Spain's Herrera arrives in Buenos Aires to join Boca Juniors on 1-year deal

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME