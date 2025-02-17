Villarreal condemns attack on 2 fans with disabilities after Spanish league game against

MADRID — Spanish soccer club Villarreal has condemned the physical assaults on two fans with disabilities after a Spanish league match this weekend.

Villarreal said the two fans were taken to the hospital with various injuries, including a contusion and a jaw fracture, after an incident outside its stadium following the game with Valencia on Saturday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Villarreal said one of the fans plays for the club's squad for players with intellectual disabilities.

The club said it was cooperating with the police and would use all means at its disposal to identify the aggressors.

“Villarreal would like to reiterate the club’s absolute condemnation and utmost repudiation of any act of violence in any form, which has no place in football and society, and wishes to show its support for those affected, with whom it has been in permanent contact and collaboration since the aggression,” it said.