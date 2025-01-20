Villarreal scores 4 goals in 8 minutes in first half to hammer Mallorca 4-0

MADRID — Four goals in an eight-minute spell midway through the first half gave Villarreal a comprehensive 4-0 win over Mallorca in the Spanish league on Monday.

Logan Costa headed home from a corner kick to put the home side 1-0 up after 19 minutes and then Alejandro Baena took control as Villarreal punished the visitors with a scintillating display of counterattacking football.

Baena got the second after 23 minutes when he started and finished a quick break and then set up Dani Parejo to score a third two minutes later.

Yeremy Pino put the game beyond doubt with a half volley from Sergi Cardona’s cross from the left after 27 minutes.

The second half was relatively tepid in comparison as Villarreal easily saw out a win that closes the gap with fourth-place Athletic Bilbao to six points.

Villarreal took its goal tally for the league season to 38, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona having scored more.

Mallorca remains in sixth place.