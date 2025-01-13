SportsSoccer

Real Sociedad records sixth consecutive home clean sheet in 1-0 win over Villarreal

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Sociedad recorded a sixth clean sheet in a row at home on the way to a 1-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Monday.

Sociedad played under protest having criticized the league for a schedule that will see it play three games in seven days.

However, the busy run got off to a perfect start thanks to Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, who six minutes into the second half seized on a long clearance to muscle his way into the Villarreal box and poke the ball under the goalkeeper.

It was the sixth home game in a row where Sociedad has kept a clean sheet but its first league win since early December. The result moved it into seventh spot, two points and two places behind Villarreal.

