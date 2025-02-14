SportsSoccer

Ancelotti 'not concerned' about reports of Saudi Arabia tempting Vinicius away from Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after his teammate Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored their side second goal during the Champions League playoff first leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti says he is not worried that Vinícius Júnior could be lured away by a bigger paycheck to play in Saudi Arabia.

“I am not concerned because he is happy (here). I see that he is extremely motivated,” the Real Madrid coach said Friday about his star forward.

The Spanish and foreign sports media have spent weeks speculating that the 24-year-old Brazil international is the target of at least one Saudi Arabian club. Those allegedly include Al-Hilal, which could be looking for a big-name signing ahead of the Club World Cup in June following the departure of Neymar.

It would be a massive blow to Madrid if its speedy forward was to become the latest prominent player to make the move to the cash-rich league, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s lead three years ago.

“I see a happy player who is playing well and wants to make history with this club,” Ancelotti said a day before Madrid defends its Spanish league lead at Osasuna.

Vinícius has not directly spoken about a move to Saudi Arabia for what would likely be a much more lucrative salary. His current deal with Madrid runs through June 2027, and he recently said that he is in talks with Madrid about an extension.

“If God is willing, then we will be able to conclude our talks in the coming days and I can stay here even longer,” the player said after helping Madrid win 3-2 at Manchester City in the Champions League playoff.

Vinícius has helped Madrid win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league crowns. He finished second in the vote for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

