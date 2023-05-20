Ward equalizer splits EPL points between Crystal Palace and Fulham

LONDON — Joel Ward’s late equalizer salvaged for Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Mid-table teams without a chance of European competition next season played out their match at Craven Cottage at pedestrian pace.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for Palace but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick in first half stoppage time ensured the sides were level at the break.

The Serbian striker, who returned to Fulham's starting lineup for the first time since his eight-match ban, looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season.

The hosts, however, were denied a final home victory of the campaign when Palace skipper Ward levelled from his own rebound for his first goal since February 2019.