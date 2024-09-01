Pedro Vite scores 1st goal of season as Whitecaps beat Austin 1-0
AUSTIN, Texas — Pedro Vite scored his first goal of the season and Vancouver didn't concede a shot on goal Saturday night as the Whitecaps beat Austin FC 1-0.
Vite played a one-touch pass to Ryan Guald, who returned the favor to a darting Vite for a first-timer from the top of the penalty arc that gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.
Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin (9-10-7).
Vancouver (12-8-5) had a five-game unbeaten streak — including four wins — snapped by a 4-3 home loss to the Houston Dynamo last time out.
The Whitecaps are 5-1-2 all time against Austin.
