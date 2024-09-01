SportsSoccer

Pedro Vite scores 1st goal of season as Whitecaps beat Austin 1-0

Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring, center, is tripped as he...

Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring, center, is tripped as he and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas, left, compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Pedro Vite scored his first goal of the season and Vancouver didn't concede a shot on goal Saturday night as the Whitecaps beat Austin FC 1-0.

Vite played a one-touch pass to Ryan Guald, who returned the favor to a darting Vite for a first-timer from the top of the penalty arc that gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin (9-10-7).

Vancouver (12-8-5) had a five-game unbeaten streak — including four wins — snapped by a 4-3 home loss to the Houston Dynamo last time out.

The Whitecaps are 5-1-2 all time against Austin.


