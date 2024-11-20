Caicedo stars for Real Madrid and Popp scores hat trick for Wolfsburg in Women's Champions League

Teenage star Linda Caicedo’s twisting dribbles tormented the Twente defense Wednesday and all but sealed Real Madrid’s place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League.

The Colombian standout at the 2023 World Cup scored in first-half stoppage time and set up Signe Bruun for a simple finish in the 71st minute to rally Madrid for a 3-2 win, one week after beating Twente 7-0 at home.

Madrid moved six points clear of Twente after four rounds. A place in the knockout stage would be confirmed later if Group B leader Chelsea avoided defeat at home to last-place Celtic.

While the 19-year-old Caicedo was starring in the Netherlands, Germany great Alexandra Popp scored a hat trick and had two assists in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win against overmatched Galatasaray.

Wolfsburg, which had won 5-0 in Istanbul last week, is tied on six points with second-place Roma which was playing later at Lyon, the Group A leader and record eight-time Women's Champions League winner.

Madrid was tested in the first half by Twente, which led in the 29th when Jaimy Ravensbergen connected on a free kick curled into the goalmouth by Alieke Tuin.

Caicedo turned the course of the game just before halftime by finishing off an attack she started with a direct run into the penalty area. Her first shot was saved, and when a followup effort was deflected to her feet, Caicedo calmly scored from close range.

Wolfsburg's scorer Alexandra Popp, left, and Istanbul's Jazmin Jackmon, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's Champions League, group A, soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Galatasaray A.S. in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Swen Pförtner

When Caicedo ran at the Twente defense in the 71st, she created space to cross the ball low for Denmark forward Bruun to score.

Madrid’s win was assured in stoppage time when Alba Redondo ran clear to score, though Twente closed the gap with almost the last kick, a 20-yard (meter) shot by Sophie Te Brake.

Wolfsburg eased to victory with veteran star Popp striking in the third, 15th and 88th from a low shot and two headers. She also created chances for Janina Minge to score in the 31st from the edge of the penalty area and Lena Lattwein with a header in stoppage time.