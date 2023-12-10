Record Women's Super League crowd of 59,042 sees host Arsenal beat Chelsea

LONDON — A record Women’s Super League crowd of 59,042 watched Arsenal rout Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The previous WSL record was also set at the Emirates when 54,115 fans saw Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 in the season-opener on Oct. 1.

Alessia Russo scored twice with Amanda Ilestedt also on the scoresheet after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had canceled out Beth Mead’s opener.

The result puts Arsenal on 22 points, second to first-place Chelsea on goal difference, with Manchester City three points back in third.