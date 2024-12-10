SportsSoccer

2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will run from June 24 to July 25

Spain's Esther Gonzalez holds the trophy and celebrates with teammate...

Spain's Esther Gonzalez holds the trophy and celebrates with teammate at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

ZURICH — The 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will be played from June 24 to July 25.

FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, announced the dates Tuesday.

Thirty-two teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup, which is being played in South America for the first time.

Brazil has one of CONMEBOL's three spots as host. UEFA has the largest number of slots with 11, followed by AFC with six, CAF and CONCACAF with four apiece and OFC with one. The other spots will be determined via playoff.

Spain is the defending champion, having won the 2023 Women's World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce the Brazilian host cities and stadiums for the tournament next year. Twelve bids were submitted, including many of the stadiums that hosted games for the men's World Cup in 2014.

More soccer news

Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham all on target in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atalanta2m read
Mbappé scores his 50th Champions League goal but then exits Real Madrid's win at Atalanta
2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will run from June 24 to July 25
US men to play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 soccer friendly in Orlando
Inter Miami's Diego Gomez on his way to the Premier League with Brighton

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME