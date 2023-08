Winners of the Golden Ball as top player at the Women's World Cup:

2023 — Aitana Bonmati, Spain

2019 — Megan Rapinoe, United States

2015 — Carli Lloyd, United States

2011 — Homare Sawa, Japan

2007 — Marta, Brazil

2003 — Birgit Prinz, Germany

1999 — Sun Wen, China

1995 — Hege Riise, Norway

1991 — Carin Jennings, United States