Wrexham comeback falls short in 3-2 loss. Tom Brady applauds Birmingham's win

WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexham lost ground in the promotion race after a 3-2 home defeat to Stevenage in England’s third division on Tuesday.

Wrexham is attempting to earn its third straight promotion under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The visitors grabbed an early 2-0 lead at the Racecourse Ground on goals by Dan Kemp and Jamie Reid. Wrexham's Oliver Rathbone cut the deficit in half before Jake Young restored Stevenage's two-goal advantage.

Max Cleworth's header in the 90th minute gave Wrexham hope but Paul Mullin's shot went over the bar deep into stoppage time.

Wrexham hadn't lost a League One home game all season. It remains in third place, six points behind second-place Wycombe, which won Tuesday. Both teams have 18 games remaining.

Birmingham retained its league lead after a 1-0 victory over fourth-place Huddersfield. NFL great Tom Brady is a minority shareholder of Birmingham, which leads Wycombe by two points with two games in hand.

“HUGE win today boys,” Brady said in a social media post.

The top two teams earn automatic promotion to the Championship, and the next four enter a playoff for one other promotion spot.