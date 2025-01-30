Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons joins Leipzig from PSG on permanent deal

Leipzig completed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

He's contracted to 2027. Neither Leipzig nor PSG disclosed the fee.

“We’ve been working for a long time to make this transfer, which is a great one both in a sporting and financial sense, a reality," Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer said. “We’re pleased to have the clarity of knowing that Xavi is now our player – we now hold all the trump cards.”

The 21-year-old Simons has been on loan at Leipzig since 2023 and scored 15 goals in 60 games.

“I’ve always said that I feel extremely at home in Leipzig and that I’m honored by the appreciation shown towards me by the club," he said. "Over the coming weeks and months, I will be able to freely pursue our joint aims of qualifying for the Champions League for the seventh straight season, and of reaching the (German Cup) final in Berlin – those are the only things that matter right now!”

