Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons joins Leipzig from PSG on permanent deal

Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates after scoring a goal, during the...

Leipzig's Xavi Simons celebrates after scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen, in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Jan Woitas

By The Associated Press

Leipzig completed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

He's contracted to 2027. Neither Leipzig nor PSG disclosed the fee.

“We’ve been working for a long time to make this transfer, which is a great one both in a sporting and financial sense, a reality," Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer said. “We’re pleased to have the clarity of knowing that Xavi is now our player – we now hold all the trump cards.”

The 21-year-old Simons has been on loan at Leipzig since 2023 and scored 15 goals in 60 games.

“I’ve always said that I feel extremely at home in Leipzig and that I’m honored by the appreciation shown towards me by the club," he said. "Over the coming weeks and months, I will be able to freely pursue our joint aims of qualifying for the Champions League for the seventh straight season, and of reaching the (German Cup) final in Berlin – those are the only things that matter right now!”

