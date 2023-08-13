Alex de Minaur, Jannik Sinner advance to National Bank Open final in Toronto

TORONTO — Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.

“I just told myself that no matter what, I was going to compete every point,” de Minaur said. “Stay positive and not get frustrated by how the match may go, and I’m just going to give myself the best chance of staying tough mentally. And I think that’s probably what got me the win today.”

De Minaur will face seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the night semifinal.

On Friday, de Minaur upset second-seeded Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur won in March in Acapulco for his seventh ATP Tour title — beating Paul in the final.

Sinner also has seven tour titles, winning in February at Montpellier.