Andy Roddick says he'll retire after U.S. Open

Andy Roddick returns the ball to Rhyne Williams in the first round of play at the 2012 U.S. Open. (Aug. 28, 2012) Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press

Andy Roddick says the U.S. Open will be the last tournament of his career.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion and former No. 1 announced his plans to retire at a news conference Thursday, his 30th birthday.

The 20th-seeded Roddick is scheduled to play Bernard Tomic in the second round Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American's surprising decision to walk away from the sport comes a day after four-time major champion Kim Clijsters played the last singles match of her career, a second-round loss to Laura Robson at Flushing Meadows.

