Wozniacki into the 2nd round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark waves as she leaves the court after winning her first round match against Magda Linette of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round in her first Australian Open since becoming a mom when 20th-seeded Magda Linette retired in the second set of their Sunday night match.

Wozniacki was leading 6-2, 2-0 on Margaret Court Arena when Linette, a 2023 semifinalist, was treated by the trainer and decided she could not continue.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open for her breakthrough major title. She retired in 2020 and had two children before returning to the tour last year in time for the U.S. Open.

She will next play Maria Timofeeva, a 20-year-old qualifier who had a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet, ending the French veteran's record 68th consecutive Grand Slam event.

