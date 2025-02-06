SportsTennis

Andreescu says appendectomy will force her to delay start of her 2025 season

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, serves to Jasmine Paolini of Italy...

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, serves to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

By The Associated Press

Bianca Andreescu will delay the start of her 2025 season after undergoing an appendectomy.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion said Thursday in an Instagram Story post that she had planned to compete in the Merida Open later this month until this complication arose.

“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy,” Andreescu said. “The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.”

The 24-year-old Andreescu has been limited by injuries the last couple of years. She missed nine months with a back issue before returning to action in May 2024. Her last tournament was the Pan Pacific Open in October.

More tennis

Andreescu says appendectomy will force her to delay start of her 2025 season
Tennis player Gonçalo Oliveira provisionally suspended after positive doping test
Simona Halep announces her retirement at age 33 after two Grand Slam titles and a return from a ban2m read
Coco Gauff donates $100,000 to UNCF for a scholarship program at historically Black schools

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME