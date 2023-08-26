Bianca Andreescu pulls out of the US Open with an injury. She won the tournament in 2019

NEW YORK — Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, pulled out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Saturday because of an injury.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Andreescu's withdrawal but did not specify the nature of the injury. She will be replaced in the women's singles bracket by a player who qualified for the field or lost in qualifying.

Andreescu was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round.

Play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.

Andreescu is a 23-year-old from Canada who has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 51.

She won the U.S. Open as a teenager by beating Serena Williams in the final four years ago. That made Andreescu the first player to win the women's title in New York in her tournament debut.