Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be played in Shenzhen from 2025-27

LONDON — The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will move from Spain to China for the next three years.

Shenzhen will host the women's teams tournament from 2025-27, organizers said on Thursday.

The last two finals were in Seville in 2023 when Canada won, and Malaga in 2024 when Italy won.

There were no dates for the finals yet.

Organizers said China offers “an excellent setting” thanks to its “state-of-the-art facilities, ever-growing tennis culture, and growing demand for women’s sports.”

In 2021, the WTA Finals were moved from Shenzhen to the Mexican city of Guadalajara amid the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over the safety of retired Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who accused a Chinese government official of rape.