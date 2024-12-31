SportsTennis

World top-ranked Sabalenka wins opening singles match at the Brisbane International

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate during...

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Darren England

By The Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia — World No. 1-ranked and two-time Australian Open defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has started her Brisbane International singles campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win Tuesday over Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

After a first-round bye, Sabalenka took just 63 minutes to reach the third round with form that shows a three-peat in Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 12 was a strong possibility.

“First match always a tricky one to see where your tennis is at,” Sabalenka said. “I’m glad I closed that first set and in the second it felt like whatever I would do would work.”

She’ll play 15th-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the third round, the Kazakhstan player beating American Kessler McCartney 6-2, 7-5.

The Sabalenka match was a prelude on Pat Rafter Arena for later men's matches involving Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was playing up-and-coming French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic began his singles tournament against Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata.

On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios won their first-round doubles match.

In an early men's singles match Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Australian wild-card entry Adam Walton 7-5 (5), 6-3.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, talks with Serbia's Novak Djokovic during...

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, talks with Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Darren England

Earlier Tuesday, tournament No. 5 seed and world No. 22 Sebastian Korda withdrew with a lower back injury.

More tennis

World top-ranked Sabalenka wins opening singles match at the Brisbane International
Gauff, Fritz qualify the US for the United Cup mixed teams tennis quarterfinals
Emma Raducanu withdraws from a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open with a back injury1m read
All smiles as Djokovic and Kyrgios treat crowd to flashy shots in doubles win1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME