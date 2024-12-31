World top-ranked Sabalenka wins opening singles match at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — World No. 1-ranked and two-time Australian Open defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has started her Brisbane International singles campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win Tuesday over Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

After a first-round bye, Sabalenka took just 63 minutes to reach the third round with form that shows a three-peat in Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 12 was a strong possibility.

“First match always a tricky one to see where your tennis is at,” Sabalenka said. “I’m glad I closed that first set and in the second it felt like whatever I would do would work.”

She’ll play 15th-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the third round, the Kazakhstan player beating American Kessler McCartney 6-2, 7-5.

The Sabalenka match was a prelude on Pat Rafter Arena for later men's matches involving Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was playing up-and-coming French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic began his singles tournament against Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata.

On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios won their first-round doubles match.

In an early men's singles match Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Australian wild-card entry Adam Walton 7-5 (5), 6-3.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, talks with Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Darren England

Earlier Tuesday, tournament No. 5 seed and world No. 22 Sebastian Korda withdrew with a lower back injury.