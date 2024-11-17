SportsTennis

Slovakia beats Australia to reach semifinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova returns the ball to Australia's Kimberly Birrell...

Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova returns the ball to Australia's Kimberly Birrell during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MALAGA, Spain — Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.

Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.

Slovakia had beaten the U.S. — the competition's most successful nation — in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

Iga Swiatek's Poland, seeking its first title, will face Italy in the semifinals.

Last year, the Italians were runner-up to defending champion Canada, which faces Great Britain in the other quarterfinal on Sunday.

