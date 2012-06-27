Wozniacki upset by Paszek in Wimbledon 1st round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki wasted two match points in the second set before losing 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Tamira Paszek of Austria in the first round of Wimbledon on Wednesday in a match that lasted more than 3 hours.

The former top-ranked Dane saved four set points in the first set but then failed to convert two break points when leading 5-4 in the second. Paszek erased an early break in the decider but failed to serve out the match at 5-3, only to break the seventh-seeded Wozniacki again to clinch the victory.

The match was halted because of rain on Tuesday with the score at 2-2 in the first set. It was interrupted again Wednesday by showers that forced organizers to slide the retractable roof over Centre Court.