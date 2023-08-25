Caroline Wozniacki continues her comeback with happy return to U.S. Open

When former world No. 1 player Caroline Wozniacki let out the secret in a magazine essay in June that she was returning to tennis, one of the people she had gone to for advice couldn’t contain her glee.

"Literally can't wait,” Serena Williams posted on Instagram. “So glad I don't have to be silent about this anymore.”

Williams added a smiley face emoji.

On Friday, the smiley face belonged to Wozniacki, who beamed as she spoke of her comeback on media day at the U.S. Open.

“It's really great to be back here at the U.S. Open and to have the opportunity to play here one more time,” said Wozniacki, 33, a two-time U.S. Open finalist (2009, 2014) who retired in 2020. “It's pretty special. I have great memories here. I love playing here in front of the fans on these courts. I didn't think three years ago that I was going to be here, so this is awesome. Really excited about it.”

Wozniacki, who is in the Open as a wild card, will debut on Monday against a qualifier. It will be the Denmark native’s first Grand Slam match since the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Wozniacki has won 30 singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open. She was ranked No. 1 in 2010 and 2011.

Wozniacki returned to the court earlier this month at the National Bank Open in Montreal and won her first match before losing to reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Wozniacki lost her only match at the Western and Southern Open on Aug. 15.

Three matches may not be enough preparation for Wozniacki to make good on her words from her return essay in Vogue, when she wrote: "Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That's why I'm doing this. And I guess we'll see what happens."

Wozniacki said part of the fun of returning is getting to share it with her husband, former Knicks forward David Lee, and the two children they had while she was retired (daughter Olivia is 2 and son James will turn 1 in October).

“You do things a little differently when you're competing and playing,” Wozniacki said. “You're making sure you're here when you need to be, training, getting your reps in. But also I am going back as soon as I'm done with everything that I have [to do] here on-site. I go back and I want to hang with my kids and chill. In general, it's just a different schedule. It's just a nice balance, as well, when I go back to the hotel room, the two kids are so excited to see me. Olivia, all of a sudden, has gotten obsessed with tennis.”

Was Wozniacki, who turned pro at the age of 15, obsessed with tennis while she was retired?

“Honestly, I didn't play for a very long time,” she said. “I didn't even touch my rackets. I didn't know where they were. I didn't miss it. I played since I was obviously very, very young. It's been part of my life and my lifestyle for so long. I needed a break.”

So why come back now? Wozniacki, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said that after her break, she located her rackets, started playing again with friends, and felt good in mind and body.

“I felt like I was hitting the ball extremely well, that I still am young enough to give it another shot,” she said. “You only live once, so why not?”

And Williams’ advice?

"I had a full conversation with her," Wozniacki said on Thursday on “The Today Show.” "She was just like, 'I'm supporting you all the way, I think it's so cool you're coming back.' She texts me after the matches I've played just asking into how I'm feeling and encouraging me. It's been really great."