Clijsters doesn't mind the pressure of defending champ

Kim Clijsters arrived in New York last year at this time with lots of unanswered questions, starting with whether she still was capable of winning a Grand Slam after taking off two years for the birth of her first child. Nothing could have prepared her to be accepting the winner's trophy with two-year-old daughter Jada at her side.

She was the first wildcard entrant to win the title and the first mother to win in 29 years since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Returning to the scene of her triumph this year, the effervescent Clijsters said, "You kind of relive the little details. It's the little details that kind of freshen everything up a little.

"But I don't feel any more pressure. Pressure is a good thing. It's a sign why they're putting you into the spot of maybe one of the favorites."

Venus Williams, who hasn't played since Wimbledon while recovering from a knee injury, wasn't nearly as upbeat, especially when it came to questions about sister Serena's withdrawal with a foot injury. "I'm not here to talk about her injury," Venus said. "Sorry guys."

As for her own condition, Venus added, "I can definitely move a lot better now, so, it's taking a turn for the better."

Roddick battles mono

Andy Roddick said he has been making progress in his battle with mononucleosis since Wimbledon. "I'm close, really close," Roddick said. He was heartened by his performance just over a week ago in Cincinnati, where he lost in the semis to Mardy Fish.

"To be a couple of points away from a final is something I didn't [expect]," Roddick said. "I think that week was extremely necessary as far as preparation and confidence coming into this tournament."

Federer brings Annacone

Roger Federer confirmed that former LIer Paul Annacone, who once coached Pete Sampras, will coach him.