Dan Evans wins his second career ATP title by beating Tallon Griekspoor in Wasington

WASHINGTON — Dan Evans won his second ATP Tour title by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted DC Open final on Sunday.

Evans, a 33-year-old from Britain, saved four break points in the last game before ending the match with a service winner. He is the oldest champion in Washington since Jimmy Connors was 35 when he won the event in 1988.

Action was suspended Sunday at 2-all in the second set because of a thunderstorm. After play eventually resumed in front of just a smattering of spectators, Evans needed about 25 minutes to wrap up his first championship at a 500-level tournament.

Rain returned shortly after the match concluded.

Earlier Sunday, Coco Gauff beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the women's final.

Evans was seeded No. 9 in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open and will move up from No. 30 to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday.

His only other tour title came in Melbourne, Australia, in 2021.

The stadium is empty as rain falls to delay the the men's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament between Daniel Evans, of Britain, and Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Evans eliminated No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. No. 12 seed Griekspoor, a 27-year-old from the Netherlands, defeated top-seeded Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.