De Minaur, Medvedev and Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Four of the top-seeded players of the Qatar Open advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Jack Draper won their matches in straight sets.

Top-seeded player Carlos Alcaraz can join them among the last eight later if he beats Italy's Luca Nardi.

Second-seeded De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp by a double 6-4. Rublev, the No. 5 seed, will be Australian's rival in the next stage. He topped Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev overcame Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1. His next challenger will be Félix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced without having to play Hamad Mededovic.

Draper eliminated Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-1. His rival will be either Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out Novak Djokovic, or Tallon Griekspoor.

