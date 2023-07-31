SportsTennis

Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.

The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the fist time in their four encounters.

Another unseeded player, Viktoria Hrunčáková of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hardcourt tournament.

In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In other first-round games, Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch beat Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-4 and Japan’s Nao Hibino edged Italy’s Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

