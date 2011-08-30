Djokovic just getting started at Open

Here is the bird's-eye view of the U.S. Open, courtesy of Novak Djokovic: "The conditions are suitable to my game. I love the entertainment. I love the crowd."

It's nearing the end of a long year, but Djokovic said, "I'm not tired, because I have switched to the mode of Grand Slam focus. Not really caring what happens; it's just I'm trying to be in the present, trying to prepare well, and be 100 percent mentally and physically fit for the matches about to come."

As the new world No. 1, the reigning champion of two of this year's previous three Grand Slam events -- Australian and Wimbledon -- Djokovic virtually floated above the fray Tuesday. His first-round match against 21-year-old Irishman Conor Niland, ranked 197th, lasted only 44 minutes and 12 games before a case of food poisoning forced Niland to retire, behind 6-0, 5-1.

Djokovic, after years of looking up at the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal ruckus over which might eventually be considered the greatest player in history, has ridden into a new dimension, defying gravity with a 58-2 match record in 2011. "This year has been tremendous," Djokovic said, "and there has been a lot of talks about history-making and this incredible run. No doubt I am honored and privileged to be part of the elite of the players that have made the history of the sport in some ways."

At 24, he suddenly has this lovely satellite view of his place in the sport. Questions about Federer and Nadal bring a smile and a "What about me?" References to his apparent disappointments in his last four Opens stir only good vibrations. "I actually have great memories of New York and the U.S. Open," he said. "Last four years, two semifinals, two finals, I played great throughout my whole career on these courts.

" . . . This year, I think more than ever, I have a good chance. I'm playing the best tennis of my life and I have a great confidence."

The highest seed Djokovic could face on his way to a potential semifinal against Federer would be No. 7 Gael Monfils of France. Talk of slower courts this year at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center don't faze Djokovic; the idea of living up to his new top-dog status has no downside that he can see.

"To be honest with you," he said, "I even have more motivation . . . Now, more than ever, that I know I can actually perform equally well on any surface."

The view is terrific.