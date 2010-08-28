FAQ: Visiting the U.S. Open

Can I still buy a ticket?Tickets are available both for stadium access and grounds only. To purchase tickets go to www.USOpen.org, www.ticketmaster.com or call 1-866-OPEN-TIX. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center box office will be open from tomorrow to Sept. 12, and tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Is there a will call window?

Yes. It's located at the East Gate and services all members of USTA committees, sponsors and corporate hospitality clients and members of the media, umpires and staff. It will not accommodate subscribers or individual tickets purchasers.

Are there any ticket discounts for students or seniors?There are no discounts for students or seniors. Children under 24 months do not require a ticket but must sit on the lap of a ticket holder.

When can I enter the venue?

Gates open at 10 a.m. for all day sessions except for Sunday, Sept. 12, when they open at 11 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for all evening sessions. Fans with restaurant passes, hospitality invitations, and luxury suite ticket holders may enter at 5 p.m. Early entrance evening ticket holders may enter the grounds at 4 p.m.

Can I bring a camera?

Only cameras (including camera phones) that meet the 12-inches wide-by- 12-inches high-by-16-inches long bag requirements are allowed on site. Using flash is not permitted. Commercial video cameras or recording devices are prohibited.

Where is the best place to see players?Practice courts 1 through 5 located by the President's (West) Gate give fans a chance to get close to the athletes. Marquee players likely will practice on Court 5.

Can I get an autograph?

Autograph sessions will be held at the SmashZone and on Family Day, including book signings by Venus Williams and Andre Agassi. Fans can pick up a draw sheet for a list of special guests, autograph sessions and player demonstrations at the SmashZone, located in the Indoor Training Center. The second annual Family Day will be held on Tuesday, where parents accompanied by children 14-and-under can sit together in reserved seating at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

What about disabled spectators?

There is reserved wheelchair available seating on two levels of Arthur Ashe Stadium and one level of Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are also wheelchair accessible restrooms, drinking fountains, phones, ATMs and counters at point-of-service locations available throughout the grounds.

If there is a medical emergency?

There are five first aid stations. They are located at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Club Level, Promenade Level, on the grounds by Court 8 and the Grandstand in the northeast corner.

What if a storm comes up?

If a U.S. Open session is canceled because of weather, individual session tickets may be exchanged for tickets to a remaining 2010 session or the 2011 U.S. Open.

Where do I buy souvenirs?

There are 48 merchandise stands and stores spread throughout the grounds. The Octagon, where 50 percent of the merchandise is sold, is located in center of he facility between Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Where can I purchase concessions?

There are 47 food and concession stands spread throughout the grounds.

What about restrooms?

There are 444 public facilities located throughout the grounds.

Are there ATMs?

There are nine Chase ATMs located throughout the grounds.

What about missing persons?

In case of a missing person, find an usher wearing a yellow or a red shirt. Those with red shirts have access to radios that immediately contact the USTA Command Center. Once the Command Center is contacted, it will take the necessary steps toward finding the person. A lost child can be taken to the guest services office located on the court level of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Is there a lost-and-found service?

The lost-and-found is located in the guest services office at Louis Armstrong Stadium's Great Hall across from Gates 16 and 17.