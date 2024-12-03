Neale Fraser, Australia's long-time Davis Cup captain, dies at 91

MELBOURNE, Australia — Neale Fraser, who won three Grand Slam singles titles and guided Australia to four Davis Cup titles during a 24-year career as team captain, has died at 91.

Tennis Australia released a statement Tuesday saying the sport “has lost one of its giants.”

Fraser beat Australian tennis great Rod Laver to win Wimbledon in 1960, in between sweeps at the U.S. Open where he won the singles, men’s doubles and mixed titles in 1959 and ’60. He won 11 major men's doubles titles, including at least two at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

He helped Australia win four consecutive Davis Cup titles as a player and rejected lucrative offers to turn professional in a bid to succeed Harry Hopman as the national team captain.

“That ambition was fulfilled in 1970 and he remained in the position until 1993, helming 24 Davis Cup campaigns during which Australia won the title four times,” Tennis Australia said. “Generations of players were inspired by his leadership including John Newcombe, John Fitzgerald and Pat Cash.”

Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984. In 2008 Fraser was awarded the International Tennis Federation's Philippe Chatrier Award for outstanding achievement in the sport.