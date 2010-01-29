Henin's comeback tour reaches final against Serena

(AP) — One of Justine Henin's favorite moments at a Grand Slam comes right before she walks onto center court for the final, when the locker room is nearly empty and quiet.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner has savored that moment 11 times in her career. She'll do so again Saturday when she meets top-ranked Serena Williams at the Australian Open final.

Henin's stunning success comes only two tournaments into her return from a 20-month retirement, a comeback that the Belgian has called "extraordinary" and Williams considers an "amazing" story.

"It's more than a dream for me," Henin said. "The challenge of facing the No. 1 player in the world is magnificent."

The final features two champions battling to be the best of their generation. Williams leads with 11 Grand Slam singles trophies to Henin's seven.

If Williams wins, she will tie Billie Jean King for a career total of 12 Grand Slam singles titles.

"It will be a defining match for both of us," Williams said. "It definitely will be mental and who wants the title more and who's willing to go the extra step."

The 28-year-old Williams has won all four majors, proving her superiority on all surfaces — clay, hard court and grass. She's also earned the most prize money, a record $28.5 million since turning pro in 1995. Henin has won $19.4 million since 1999.

But the 27-year-old Henin has spent more time at No. 1 — 117 weeks compared to Williams' 89 weeks — in a shorter time span.

The two players have dramatically different styles. Williams' game is about power, aggressiveness and agility, while Henin is an intense presence on the court with a sublime backhand that John McEnroe has called one of the best in the game.

"She is a real champion," Henin said of Williams. "We're both fighters. We want to win. And I think maybe we helped each other to get better."

Henin and Williams both agree that their center-court showdown will be as much a mental battle as a physical one.

"We both want it. But we'll just see who's playing better tomorrow," Williams said Friday after she and sister Venus won their fourth Australian Open doubles title.

Henin and Williams have played 13 times, including six Grand Slam showdowns. But they've never meet in the final of a major.

Serena holds a 7-6 edge in their overall matchups, while Henin leads in Grand Slams 4-2.