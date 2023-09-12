Humbert beats Wawrinka to help France top Switzerland at Davis Cup Finals

MANCHESTER, England — Ugo Humbert beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to help France get off to a winning start against Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday.

Humbert's victory gave France an unassailable lead after Adrian Mannarino defeated Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Group B play.

The doubles pairing of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin sealed the 3-0 French victory by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler and Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2.

Australia and Britain square off in Group B on Wednesday in Manchester.

Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic won singles matches in Serbia's 3-0 victory over South Korea in Group C at Valencia — with Spain and the Czech Republic next playing in the Spanish city.

In Group A, Chile defeated Sweden 3-0 behind singles victories by Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry. Defending champion Canada and Italy are also in the group.

The Netherlands won 2-1 over Finland in Group D, where Croatia will face the United States.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action against France's Ugo Humbert, not pictured, during the Davis Cup group stage match at the AO Arena, Manchester, Britain, Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Martin Rickett

The top two countries in each group advance to the Final 8 in November at Malaga.