SportsTennis

Italy beats Slovenia to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates a point against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan...

Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates a point against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the semifinal singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

SEVILLE, Spain — Italy reached its first final of the Billie Jean King Cup in a decade on Saturday after beating Slovenia.

It will face either Canada or the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Martina Trevisan beat Kaja Juvan 7-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match after breaking her opponent three times. Jasmine Paolini gave the Italians an insurmountable 2-0 lead after seeing off Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Four-time champion Italy last reached the final in 2013.

Slovenia was playing its first semifinal at the competition.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME