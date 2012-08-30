SportsTennis

Jack Sock reaches 3rd round of U.S. Open

Jack Sock returns a shot during his men's singles second round match against Flavio Cipolla on Day Four of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Aug. 30, 2012) Credit: Getty

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

After waiting out a delay caused by an ill spectator, 19-year-old Jack Sock of Lincoln, Neb., served out a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 88th-ranked Flavio Cipolla of Italy on Thursday in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The 248th-ranked Sock, a wild-card entry, got to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament in singles for the first time. Next up is a meeting with No. 11 Nicolas Almagro of Spain, a 6-3, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 winner against Philipp Petzschner.

Sock teamed with Melanie Oudin of the U.S. to win the mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows a year ago.

Against Cipolla, Sock saved 12 of 13 break points he faced, while converting all six he earned on Cipolla's serve.

