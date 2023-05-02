Khachanov beats Rublev to reach Madrid quarters

MADRID — Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open by beating good friend and doubles partner Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Tuesday.

Khachanov won 7-6 (8), 6-4, saving two set points in the tiebreaker and breaking service early in the second set. Knocking out fifth-ranked Rublev sealed Khachanov's first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019.

“It’s always tricky to play against each other because, on one side, we know each other’s games perfectly because we’ve been training together for so many years,” the 12th-ranked Khachanov said. “At the same time, we know what to expect, but also of course a bit nervous to play against each other. We are good friends."

The Russians also met in Monte Carlo three weeks ago, when Rublev won on his way to capturing his maiden Masters 1000 title.

“The tiebreak (in Madrid) was really crucial," Khachanov said. "I would say, pretty similar to how it was in Monte Carlo. He took the first set in a tiebreak and started to believe more in the second set.”

Khachanov improved his win-loss record to 19-0 after winning the first set in 2023. His next opponent in Madrid will be defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev, who met late Tuesday.

Khachanov and Rublev made it to the doubles quarterfinals, where Jamie Murray and Michael Venus await.

“This (singles) match is over,” Khachanov said. “We need to have some time maybe to absorb it. That’s how it was in Monte Carlo. The day before, we played doubles, we lost a very tight match, and then the next day he beat me. After one day, life goes on. He’s doing well this year, I’m doing well, I’m just happy.”

