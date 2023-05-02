Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

CANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.

The ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and telephoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.

The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after.

A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year but hasn't played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of knee injury.