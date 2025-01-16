SportsTennis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis retire from their Australian Open doubles match

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis leave the court...

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis leave the court after retiring from their first round doubles match against compatriots James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios' return to the Australian Open is over after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis stopped playing while trailing in the second set of their first-round doubles on Thursday night.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, the men's doubles champions at Melbourne Park in 2022, retired while down 7-5, 3-2 against another Australian team, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic.

Both Kyrgios (strained abdominal muscle) and Kokkinakis (right shoulder trouble) came into the match dealing with physical issues after losses in singles.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up to Novak Djokovic, played a total of one singles match across 2023 and 2024, and had wrist and knee operations. His most recent Grand Slam tournament until this week was the 2022 U.S. Open.

And after losing to unseeded Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Monday night, Kyrgios said: “I mean, realistically, I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again here."

Kokkinakis went out in the second round of singles against No. 15 Jack Draper on Wednesday night by a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 score.

More tennis

How about that?! Danielle Collins has a back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd1m read
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis retire from their Australian Open doubles match
The Australian Open's 'Party Court' gets so loud a match is moved to a different arena1m read
Why the Australian Open is streaming live tennis with gaming-style player avatars2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME