Lorenzo Musetti's man bun is gone at the Australian Open, but he still manages to win by a hair

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lorenzo Musetti's man bun is a thing of the past: The Italian tennis player showed up at the Australian Open with his famously lengthy locks sheared, and he wound up winning his first-round match Tuesday by, um, a hair.

The 16th-seeded Musetti, a Wimbledon semifinalist last July and Paris Olympics bronze medalist last August, needed 4 hours, 6 minutes to get past countryman Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Gone were the strands that dangled nearly to his shoulders under a backward white hat at the All England Club and, as recently as late November, at the Davis Cup Finals, which Italy won.

Gone was the top knot the 22-year-old Musetti featured at the Summer Games.

“For now, the short hair had a good start in Australia. Let’s hope it can bring me luck,” Musetti said. “It’s a new look. But if I hadn’t had such long hair for such a long time, people wouldn’t even have noticed it.”

Perhaps. But a glance at social media made clear that fans definitely made note of this new 'do.

He said this is the closest his hair's been cropped since he was 15. Even when he won the Australian Open junior boys' title at age 16, it was a little longer.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after scoring a point to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their men's singles quarterfinals match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug.1, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Credit: AP/Andy Wong

“I’m getting old," Musetti said with a smile, "so I am trying to look younger.”

His victory over the 39th-ranked Arnaldi was even tighter than the final score indicated. Musetti only managed to collect eight more points, 169 to 161.

“It was quite a long match. ... Honestly, it could have gone either way,” said Musetti, who never made it past the second round in three previous appearances at the Australian Open.

“I am proud to have won, despite not playing my best tennis. When you play your best, it’s easy to take a victory home," he said. "These are the matches that make you grow and mature as a player.”