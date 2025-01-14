SportsTennis

Lorenzo Musetti's man bun is gone at the Australian Open, but he still manages to win by a hair

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after defeating compatriot Matteo Arnaldi...

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after defeating compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lorenzo Musetti's man bun is a thing of the past: The Italian tennis player showed up at the Australian Open with his famously lengthy locks sheared, and he wound up winning his first-round match Tuesday by, um, a hair.

The 16th-seeded Musetti, a Wimbledon semifinalist last July and Paris Olympics bronze medalist last August, needed 4 hours, 6 minutes to get past countryman Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Gone were the strands that dangled nearly to his shoulders under a backward white hat at the All England Club and, as recently as late November, at the Davis Cup Finals, which Italy won.

Gone was the top knot the 22-year-old Musetti featured at the Summer Games.

“For now, the short hair had a good start in Australia. Let’s hope it can bring me luck,” Musetti said. “It’s a new look. But if I hadn’t had such long hair for such a long time, people wouldn’t even have noticed it.”

Perhaps. But a glance at social media made clear that fans definitely made note of this new 'do.

He said this is the closest his hair's been cropped since he was 15. Even when he won the Australian Open junior boys' title at age 16, it was a little longer.

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after scoring a point to...

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after scoring a point to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their men's singles quarterfinals match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug.1, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Credit: AP/Andy Wong

“I’m getting old," Musetti said with a smile, "so I am trying to look younger.”

His victory over the 39th-ranked Arnaldi was even tighter than the final score indicated. Musetti only managed to collect eight more points, 169 to 161.

“It was quite a long match. ... Honestly, it could have gone either way,” said Musetti, who never made it past the second round in three previous appearances at the Australian Open.

“I am proud to have won, despite not playing my best tennis. When you play your best, it’s easy to take a victory home," he said. "These are the matches that make you grow and mature as a player.”

More tennis

Lorenzo Musetti's man bun is gone at the Australian Open, but he still manages to win by a hair1m read
Australian Open 2025: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know3m read
Monfils outduels fellow Frenchman in an Australian Open 1st-round match for the ages3m read
Daniil Medvedev destroys a TV camera attached to the net during his 5-set Australian Open win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME