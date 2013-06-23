Maria Sharapova takes shot at Serena Williams over comments

Another Wimbledon begins Monday on the lawns of the All England Club, and what's Wimbledon without rain and wind -- both made an appearance Saturday -- and without a controversy?

Maria Sharapova took a huge shot at Serena Williams Saturday, lashing back at her when asked about a Williams comment -- the author assumed it to be about Sharapova -- in Rolling Stone magazine.

"Obviously, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Serena and what she's achieved on the court," said Sharapova, a Wimbledon champion in 2004. "If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids."

In Rolling Stone, Williams had said: "She begins every interview with 'I'm so happy, I'm so lucky,' " Williams said. "It's so boring. She's still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it?"

Williams has been romantically linked to Patrick Mouratoglou, the Parisian coaching her since she lost in the first round of the 2012 French Open.

"As for myself," Sharapova said, "or whether it was about somebody else, nothing personal, you know. We've talked [about] Serena many times, and I know everyone tries to create rivalries between us here and there."

Williams not only hits the biggest serve in women's tennis, she also takes verbal shots on occasion. Speak softly and carry a big Wilson Blade BLX racket? That's not the style of Williams, who has won 74 of her last 77 matches and, oh yes, is the defending women's singles champion.

New Yorkers may remember Serena screaming obscenities at a line judge who called a foot fault on her in the 2009 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

On the court, Sharapova, the Wimbledon third seed to Williams' No. 1, has beaten Serena only twice in 16 matches and lost to her a couple of weeks ago in the French Open final, Williams 16th major title.

It would seem the only rival for Williams is herself. When, as tradition, she plays the first match Monday on Centre Court -- men's champ Roger Federer has the honor, as well -- Williams will be riding a 35-match winning streak.

In 2006, when Williams seemed bored by tennis, Martina Navratilova chastized Serena for wasting her talent.

"She had the opportunity to be the greatest in history," Navratilova said. "Instead, she'll be a supernova who burst on the scene, and then she was gone."

At age 31, Williams is no supernova, she's a superstar.