WIMBLEDON, England -- The top-seeded doubles pair of Max Mirnyi of Belarus and Daniel Nestor of Canada was upset in the second round at Wimbledon, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Daniele Bracciali of Italy and Julian Knowle of Austria on Friday.

Mirnyi and Nestor were coming off a second consecutive French Open title.

Nestor won the 2008 and 2009 Wimbledon men's doubles championships with Nenad Zimonjic.