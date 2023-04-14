Nadal to also miss Barcelona Open with nagging hip injury

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal will miss the Barcelona Open, leaving him without another clay-court tournament to prepare for the French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday he had not fully recovered from a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open in January. That knocked him out of the Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo tournaments also.

“Barcelona is a special tournament for me because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling,” Nadal said in a message posted on Twitter. “I still don’t feel prepared and therefore will continue with my preparation process to get back to competing.”

The 36-year-old Nadal has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times. His last victory came in 2021.

The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.