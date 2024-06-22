Musetti outlasts Thompson at Queen's Club, gets Paul in final

LONDON — Lorenzo Musetti reached the final at the grass-court Queen's Club after outlasting Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday and will face Tommy Paul for the title.

The Italian, ranked No. 30, has won both of his previous two tour-level finals. This will be his first final on grass.

“It would be super nice to win here in Queen’s with so much history,” he said. “There are a lot of Italians here in London, I really feel like I’m at home."

Earlier, 13th-ranked Paul advanced from an all-American semifinal against Sebastian Korda, winning 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Korda hurt his ankle in a fall toward the end of the first set. The ankle was then treated at the changeover.