SportsTennis

Rising Chinese player Zheng to face Paolini in Palermo Open final aiming for 1st career title

China's Zheng Qinwen returns to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in...

China's Zheng Qinwen returns to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Alberto Pezzali

By The Associated Press

PALERMO, Sicily — Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final on Sunday aiming for the first title of her career.

The second-seeded Zheng beat Mayar Sherif 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 after the fifth-seeded Paolini backed up her win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (6), 6-0 on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club.

Paolini claimed her only WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021.

At No. 26, Zheng is China’s top player, while Paolini is No. 52. A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.

The 20-year-old Zheng is coached by Wim Fissette, who previously worked with Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME