Roger Federer's take on Jeremy Lin

Roger Federer will be in New York next month to play a tennis exhibition against Andy Roddick at Madison Square Garden.

And Federer is well aware of the newest Garden sensation -- Knicks star point guard Jeremy Lin.

"I've heard a bit about it," Federer said during a conference call Thursday to discuss his March 5 match against Roddick as part of the BNP Paribas Showdown. "I think it's quite an incredible story actually. I hope he can come to the exhibition. I think it would be great.

"This is why I think we all follow sports, because of great stories like this. All of a sudden someone breaks through that you didn't know or didn't expect and you don't know the result was going to happen, and that he was able to help the Knicks to come through the way he did now is a great thing. I love the New York Knicks. Obviously, having played in that arena as well, it's been amazing for me. I wish the team well and I thought what Lin has done has been great. I hope to meet him when I come to New York soon."

Federer, who has won a record 16 Grand Slam titles, played Pete Sampras in an exhibition match at the Garden in 2008.